Survey: GERB keeps 6.6% ahead of “We Continue the Change” two months after the Vote in Bulgaria

A record low rating for the work of the parliament. Supporters of "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" withdraw their support for President Radev.

A similar electoral picture as in the last elections. These are the general conclusions of the December study by the Trend research center commissioned by Bulgarian media "24 Chasa". In December, a record low percentage of positive assessment of the Parliament's work was recorded - 9%, and more than nine times more, or 82%, gave a negative assessment.

A little over a quarter (26%) positively evaluate the work of the office. Among all party electorates, the negative assessment of the government's performance is higher than the positive. The only exception is the BSP, among whose sympathizers the shares of positive and negative evaluation are equal. The supporters of GERB and "Vazrazhdane" have the most critical assessments of the caretaker cabinet.

For several months now, negative assessments of the president's work have exceeded positive ones. In December, 42% gave a positive assessment, and 46% a negative one. The erosion in the positive assessment of the president is mainly due to the withdrawal of support in recent months by supporters of "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria". Two months after the early parliamentary elections, the electoral picture in the country does not suffer significant dynamics compared to the results of the vote in October.

GERB remains the leader with 25.8% of the voters. "We Continue the Change" hold the second place with 19.2% of the voters, at a convincing distance from DPS (11.6%) and "Vazrazhdane" (11.3%). BSP retains fifth place with 9% support from voters, followed by "Democratic Bulgaria" with 7.3% support and "Bulgarian Rise" (4%).

/Trend, BGNES