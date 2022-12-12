From today the Croatian Euro is in the hands of the Citizens

Until now, we could only see graphic examples, and as of today, the Croatian Euro is finally in the hands of Croatians. It's small, but it's there.

Although there were no queues at the counters, the figures for the euro packs sold show that interest is high. By 3 p.m., 44,000 of them were sold in post offices alone.

In one place, citizens can buy 2 packages. Businesses can also purchase their 145.50 cent packages from there. And among these citizens, who are not in a hurry to be among the first, is the writer Hrvoje Hitrec.

There is time, because euro with Croatian motifs can only be paid from January 1, both in Croatia and in other EU members. However, merchants are asking citizens to prepare small euros for the first 14 days of January or pay with cards.

And from January 14, this possibility will not exist. Both the payment and the refund of the rest of the money will have to be in euros only.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova