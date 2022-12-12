Peru's Andahuaylas airport Closed due to Riots

Peru's Andahuaylas airport has been closed and one person has been killed in violent protests that have claimed lives, the BBC reported, citing authorities.

Fifty police officers and workers were surrounded by demonstrators at the airport, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The protests erupted after the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday.

Peru's aviation authority Corpac, which is part of the transport ministry, said the airport had been severely affected since Saturday afternoon, with attacks, vandalism and fires set.

It reported that 50 airport workers and police were surrounded in the airport terminal, and added that some people were taken hostage.

Peru's national police later reported that police officers had arrived at the airport and that one officer had been injured.

Police said one protester was killed and added that they were taking measures to clarify the situation surrounding the death. Both the police and the ombudsman called for an end to the violence. On Thursday and Friday, hundreds of people marched through the capital, Lima, to demand Mr. Castillo's release and the resignation of his successor, Dina Boluarte.

On Saturday, three thousand people protested in Andahuaylas. According to state media, some of them tried to storm a police station.

At least 16 protesters and four police officers were injured during the marches in the city, the ombudsman said. Castillo had wide support in the south of the country.

