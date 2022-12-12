COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 59 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 59, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 811 tests were performed, of which 7.3 percent were positive. There are 4,510 active cases, and 31 people have been reported as cured.

One patient died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,062.

365 people were hospitalized. There are 33 in the intensive care units. There are 9 newly admitted to hospitals.

/BTA