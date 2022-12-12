Snow and Temperature Drop in Bulgaria Today

Today, with a weak, in Northern Bulgaria, moderate wind from the northwest, cold air will continue to penetrate and the temperatures will further decrease. In the morning, it will still rain along the Black Sea.

Before noon, there will be no precipitation over most of the country. After midday it will rain again from the west-northwest, rain at first, but as the high western fields cool, the rain will turn to snow and a light snow cover will form. On the night of Tuesday, the snowfall will also cover Central North and North-Eastern Bulgaria. It will rain in the south.

A yellow code for snowfall has been announced in 9 regions of Western and Northern Bulgaria, a thin snow cover will form.

The minimum temperatures will be between 1°C and 6°C, in Sofia around 1°C, and the maximum will be between 7°C and 12°C, slightly lower in the northwestern regions, in Sofia around 7°C.

Tuesday will be cold with daytime temperatures between 2 and 5 degrees.

/BGNES