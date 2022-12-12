Bulgaria: Passenger Bus fell into a Ravine. One Died, 10 were Injured

A passenger bus with Burgas registration, in which 40 people were traveling, fell into a ravine by the road Nova Zagora-Haskovo, between the villages of Dripchevo and Mladinovo. One person died on the spot, 19 others were injured, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

All passengers were removed from the bus - some of them were transported to hospitals, others were examined on the spot and shelter was organized for them.

The driver's alcohol test was negative. He explained that the bus had taken a turn.

6 ambulances, 7 police teams and 5 fire engines were sent to the scene of the accident.

The traffic accident was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Diana Rusinova from the European Center for Transport Policies is talking about tourists who returned from Greece and traveled to Burgas. According to her, at the moment, 4 adults and 2 children have been placed in the hospital in Harmanli, and another 12 adults have been transported to the hospital in Haskovo.

The reasons for the accident on the road between Svilengrad and Topolovgrad, in which a woman died and 19 people were injured, are still being clarified.

They were among the 40 passengers of the bus that fell into a ravine by the side of the road last night in the area of the village of Mladinovo.

Police are working on several versions of last night's road accident in the area of the village of Mladinovo. Among them, the cause of the accident is the wet surface of the road.

9 people are admitted to the hospital in Haskovo. The condition of the patients is good, there is no danger to their lives. They are accommodated in surgery and orthopedics. All are contactable and adequate. The two more seriously injured were the driver and the female guide of the group, this was explained by Dr. Georgi Gelov, who heads the Medical Center - Haskovo.

A total of 19 were hospitalized after the accident in the hospitals in Svilengrad, Harmanli and Haskovo. Those who were not injured have returned home, Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov, who was traveling to Haskovo, informed BNR.

"Let's find out how many of our Burgas citizens can be transported to Burgas and when this is possible, in order to organize it."

The remaining passengers were taken last night to Burgas by another bus of the company that owns the crashed bus.

For BNR, the director of the Executive Agency "Automotive Administration" Boyko Ranovski specified:

"The driver and the transport company have all the necessary documents to carry out the transport route. The driver has been legally able to drive a bus for 15 years, he is 51 years old, he has all the necessary documents. The only thing is that the bus was first registered in 1997, but 50 % of buses in the country are of this age".

"This road II-52 is one of the heavily loaded roads in the direction from Romania to Turkey and to Greece, it is also used by truck drivers, the traffic is constant. Perhaps the weather conditions in which the accident occurred contributed to the occurrence", he also pointed out.

