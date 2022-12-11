Bulgaria is the 5th Balkan country with the Highest IQ

Mensa, meaning "table" in the Latin language, is the largest high-IQ society in the world founded in 1946 in England, with the aim to create a community free from all racial and religious distinctions. It is the oldest non-profit organization in the world and the only criterion for admission to Mensa is achieving a score in the top 2 percentile of a standard IQ test.

Each MENSA member country has its own national Mensa constitution based on Mensa's Minimum Constitutional Requirements.

Erudera reported that out of 11 Balkan countries, 7 of them being part of Mensa, Bulgaria is placed 5th on the list with over 130 Mensa members.

Country Members #1 Serbia 1100+ #2 Romania 800+ #3 Slovenia 250+ #4 Montenegro 200+ #5 Bulgaria 130+ #6 North Macedonia 100+ #7 Bosnia and Herzegovina No data

Bulgarian Mensa was founded in 1991, 45 years later than Mensa International, and two years later than Mensa Yugoslavia (Serbia). The membership fee for 2022 is BGN 50.00 whereas if you want to restore membership after cancellation due to non-payment, the membership fee for the year plus 50% is paid, i.e. BGN 75.00.

The Bulgarian population has an average IQ of 91, according to the results of the latest research on the world's intelligence quotient. The Bulgarian scoring the highest in the Mensa IQ test and declared as the brightest woman worldwide is Daniela Simidchieva who exceed 200 points in the global average of 100 points.

Balkan countries that are still not part of Mesa International include Croatia, Greece, Albania, and Kosovo

