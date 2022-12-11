Clashes between Fans and Police in London and Paris after the World Cup Matches in Qatar

France and Morocco are through to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar after dramatic matches with England and Portugal. Morocco fans celebrated the victory wildly around the world. There were clashes with the police in Paris and London.

Fireworks, but also an increased police presence on the Champs Elysees in Paris. Nearly 20,000 people gathered on the iconic boulevard in the French capital after Morocco's 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. For the first time in history, an African team reached the semi-finals.

Shortly before midnight the atmosphere suddenly changed. Instead of Moroccans and the French who joined them, celebrating the victories of their teams, young people dressed in sports outfits arrived and started provocations.

Fans threw pyrotechnics at law enforcement, who responded with tear gas. Scaffolding used to repair a building collapsed and was disassembled into pieces that were thrown at police officers.

There was also tension in London. British police escort a bus trying to make its way through a crowd throwing objects at it.

Traffic in the center of London was difficult, a tube station had to be closed. However, the celebrations were generally peaceful that night. The Moroccans were joined in the British capital by supporters from Tunisia and Algeria, as well as Palestinians. Disappointment remains for the English.

England's hopes of bringing home the world title after 56 years were dashed, while France get a chance to defend it after becoming world champions in Russia 2018.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT