COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 68 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 68, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

968 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 7 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 362 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in intensive care units. There are 9 new hospital admissions

2 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,246,309 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,483 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 6 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,599,623 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,061 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,288,853 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA