Bulgarian Interior Minister on Schengen: Europe Humiliated Itself

Politics | December 11, 2022, Sunday // 11:52
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Interior Minister on Schengen: Europe Humiliated Itself

The EU seems to have slapped itself. Europe has humiliated itself and shown that it is not capable of applying its own rules”, said acting interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The Netherlands cannot expect a report from us on a mechanism that was abandoned in 2019. We cannot fulfill their wish, EU law does not allow us to fulfill this”, Demerdzhiev told Nova TV. “What has been reported since August, that a lot of work has been done, was also confirmed by the director of Frontex. The dialogue must be maintained, it will not be done with notes of protest, but with the conviction of these countries that we will do our job successfully, I have invited teams from these countries to see our border”, said the minister. “Austria has expressed a desire, and the Netherlands still has a reserved attitude. Austria needs a window until March, as both countries have their own problems”, he explained.

Asked if he was invited to participate in the cabinet of GERB-SDS, Demerdzhiev answered: "I have not received an invitation from Nikolay Gabrovski to participate in their cabinet. There were invitations to our units, but as far as I know they were not accepted."

