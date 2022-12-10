WHO: Bulgaria is Third in the World in Deaths caused by Air Pollution

According to the WHO, Bulgaria has the third highest death rate in the world caused by air pollution.

Every year, over 15,000 people in the country die prematurely due to this reason.

It also leads to reduced productivity and costs for treating diseases caused by pollution.

In addition, Bulgaria is in almost constant violation of European air quality legislation aimed at protecting people's health, and has already been condemned, the WHO recalls.

Therefore, at a round table on the subject in the National Assembly this week, it was decided that the conclusions and recommendations of the world organization will be included in the project for the National Health Strategy for the period 2021 - 2030.

/BNR