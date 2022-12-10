WHO: Bulgaria is Third in the World in Deaths caused by Air Pollution

Society » HEALTH | December 10, 2022, Saturday // 13:34
Bulgaria: WHO: Bulgaria is Third in the World in Deaths caused by Air Pollution @clinica.bg

According to the WHO, Bulgaria has the third highest death rate in the world caused by air pollution.

Every year, over 15,000 people in the country die prematurely due to this reason.

It also leads to reduced productivity and costs for treating diseases caused by pollution.

In addition, Bulgaria is in almost constant violation of European air quality legislation aimed at protecting people's health, and has already been condemned, the WHO recalls.

Therefore, at a round table on the subject in the National Assembly this week, it was decided that the conclusions and recommendations of the world organization will be included in the project for the National Health Strategy for the period 2021 - 2030.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: air, pollution, WHO, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria