Survey: Schengen – rather Important for Bulgarians. Machine Voting - rather Preferred

Machine voting turns out to be a more preferred option for voting in elections. Society rather considers the topic of Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area as important, although for now it does not show any particular interest.

The findings are from Gallup International Balkan's regular independent program of monthly public opinion polls. This wave was conducted among 807 adult Bulgarians using the "face-to-face" method with tablets between November 24 and December 2.

When asked about the method of voting, 55% of the respondents agree that it is better to vote mainly with machines and rarely with paper - as in the last elections. More than a third prefer a mixed option – to have the option of voting both with machines and with a paper ballot. The rest cannot answer.

The machine vote is preferred in the majority of the electorates of "Bulgarian Rise", "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Vazrazhdane". Supporters of BSP and DPS are those who prefer a mixed approach to voting. Among the GERB electorate, the shares of the two answers are almost without difference. Curiously, non-voters would also rather prefer the machine vote. Of course, the data for these groups have the role of a guide, not a representative picture for each of the groups. Also, the positions that the parties built in the current political debate have a secondary influence.

In connection with this, various demographic indicators apparently have an impact on the respondents' attitudes. Young people, people of working age, as well as the more highly educated are supporters of the machine vote. Conversely, the oldest, pensioners, those living in rural areas, as well as the less educated prefer the mixed approach.

46.2% of those interviewed believe that Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area is important to one degree or another. A third are more or less of the opposite opinion. There is also a considerable share - 21.3% - of respondents who cannot judge.

From the demographic profiles, it is expected that the topic is much more important for the young, people of active age, as well as for those from the capital, than for the elderly and pensioners.

In general, it appears that there is no sufficiently clear opinion on the subject in Bulgaria. Back in the years, in research, it always seemed that the question was relatively remote for the mass taste. Seven years ago, for example, when this question was asked again, the subject even showed greater importance in the mass consciousness than it does now. The impact of the emerging new politicization of this issue remains to be seen. The data from the current wave of research, however, is from the time before Thursday's decision. It turns out that on both topics, age is actually significant, but its influence is superimposed on the influence of the parties' messages.

The data is part of Gallup International Balkan's monthly independent research program. The research was conducted face-to-face with tablets between November 24 and December 2, 2022 among 807 Bulgarian adults. The sample is representative of the adult population of the country. The absolute maximum error is ±3.5% at 50% shares. 1% of the entire sample equals about 54 thousand people.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Gallup