Two Regular Flights are Launching from Plovdiv to Istanbul

Two regular flights per week will be operated from Plovdiv Airport to Istanbul and back.

The chairman of the Board of Directors of Plovdiv Airport Doychin Angelov, the executive director of the airport Krasimir Peshev and the representatives of the Turkish low-cost airline "Pegasus Airlines" agreed on this at a meeting, announced the management of the Plovdiv airport, reports BTA.

The planes will land at Sabiha Gokcen Airport, from where there are hundreds of connecting options to different parts of the world, including flights to dozens of desirable destinations in Europe and Asia.

According to Doichin Angelov, a contract is about to be signed, and the first flight is expected to take place on January 21, 2023. The price of the ticket is also attractive, with an estimated value of 70 euros in one direction, he adds.

"We are extremely happy that in a short period of time we agreed on the launch of the regular Plovdiv-Istanbul airline. In this way, the door opens for tourists from different parts of the world to arrive in Plovdiv more easily, and for Bulgarians to fly without problems from Plovdiv to hundreds of destinations by transferring at the Istanbul airport," commented Angelov.

The line is expected to be attractive and with a large passenger flow both for business, which has a great interest in this destination, and for the Armenian community in Plovdiv, as it has a convenient connection with flights to Yerevan, Doychin Angelov told BTA.

This is the first line in the history of Plovdiv Airport to Turkey. Negotiations with another airline for a second line that will connect Plovdiv with Bursa and Antalya are in the process of completion, and at the beginning of next year it will become clear when it can be in operation.

Like any airline, this one expects to be supported by the Plovdiv Airport Development Fund. The promised support was key to making it possible to launch a regular airline to Plovdiv. The meeting of the mayors of Plovdiv and Istanbul, Zdravko Dimitrov and Ekrem Imamoglu, also gave impetus to the favorable development of the negotiations. Angelov added that behind all the actions and meetings related to the airline to Istanbul, Plovdiv Airport received the exceptional assistance of the Bulgarian ambassador to Turkey, Angel Cholakov.

This month Plovdiv Airport kicks off the winter program with new charter flights. Flights from Antalya and Izmir to Plovdiv will be operated by SunExpress airline. The charter flights are eight in total and will be operated until the beginning of February. The second program is from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and starts on December 20. The flights are 17 in number and will continue until March 26 and are operated by the Jet2 airline.

Currently, there are regular flights from Plovdiv Airport to London's Luton and Stansted airports, German airports in Dortmund and Memmingen, and flights to Dublin.

