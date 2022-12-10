The Vice-President of the European Parliament has been Detained on Suspicion of Corruption

The Belgian police detained the MEP from Greece, Eva Kaili, who is one of the 14 vice-presidents of the European Parliament.

Her arrest is in connection with an investigation into a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering. Four more people have been detained, including a former MEP from the group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Belgian authorities say.

For several months, investigators have been looking into attempts by a Gulf state to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament.

In order to promote foreign interests, officials of the institution were offered large sums of money and gifts. The country is not specified, but according to Belgian publications it is about Qatar and the country's attempts to lobby for the FIFA World Cup, which is currently being held there.

As part of the investigation, 16 addresses in Brussels were searched yesterday. About 600 thousand euros in cash were found, computers and mobile phones were seized.

Following these reports, the group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament issued a statement pledging full cooperation with the investigation. The Greek PASOK has announced that it is expelling Eva Kaili from the party.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT