COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 199 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 199, and of the 3086 tests performed, the share of those with a positive result is 6.45%, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

On Thursday, the newly infected were 186, which constituted 5.11% of the 3,637 people tested.

Four people died in the last 24 hours with a diagnosis of Covid-19.

As of zero o'clock last night, the number of active cases in Bulgaria amounted to 4,418, of which 362 people are hospitalized, incl. 34 in intensive care. There are 60 new hospital admissions with a diagnosis of Covid-19.

130 were cured in the last 24 hours. During the day, 470 vaccines against coronavirus were administered.

/BTA