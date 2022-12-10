Bulgaria: Two Districts in Sofia are without Heating and Hot Water after Accident

Business » ENERGY | December 10, 2022, Saturday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Two Districts in Sofia are without Heating and Hot Water after Accident @BNT

Major accident at "Toplofikatcia Sofia" (Heating systems Sofia). The damage left almost all areas of "Lyulin" as well as the district "Sukhata Reka" out in the cold.

For half a day, in addition to heating, residents are also without hot water.

The restoration of heat supply is expected to begin late in the evening - after 9 p.m., the company reports.

Customers can find additional information on the page of "Toplofikatcia Sofia".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, heating, water, Toplofikatcia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria