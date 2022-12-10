Bulgaria: Two Districts in Sofia are without Heating and Hot Water after Accident
Major accident at "Toplofikatcia Sofia" (Heating systems Sofia). The damage left almost all areas of "Lyulin" as well as the district "Sukhata Reka" out in the cold.
For half a day, in addition to heating, residents are also without hot water.
The restoration of heat supply is expected to begin late in the evening - after 9 p.m., the company reports.
Customers can find additional information on the page of "Toplofikatcia Sofia".
/BNT
