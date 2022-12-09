MP from BSP was Kicked Out after Voting In Favor of Bulgaria sending Military Aid to Ukraine
After hearing Yavor Bozhankov, the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Group of the Bulgarian Socialist Paty (BSP) made a unanimous decision to exclude him from the parliamentary group, the press center of BSP announced.
The reason for this decision was Bozhankov's speech and vote for the provision of military-technical assistance to Ukraine, despite the decision of the National Council of BSP and the General Assembly of the parliamentary group to vote "against".
The rules of procedure of the parliamentary group provide: "Art. 26 (2) Every national representative is obliged to implement the decisions of the leadership and the General Assembly. He can express disagreement at the General Assembly, but after making a decision, he is obliged to implement it. (3)... The parliamentary group may exclude a member of the group in case of systematic non-participation in the work of the National Assembly and the parliamentary group or in case of significant violations of BSP policy and the coalition agreement. The decision is taken by a two-thirds majority of the members of the Parliamentary Group."
The parliamentary group of BSP called on Yavor Bozhankov to leave the parliament and free up the seat for the next on the list.
/BNT
