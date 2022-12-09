The President of Austria regrets that his country blocked Bulgaria and Romania for Schengen

World » EU | December 9, 2022, Friday // 15:39
Bulgaria: The President of Austria regrets that his country blocked Bulgaria and Romania for Schengen Alexander van der Bellen

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen said today during a visit to Slovenia that he "extremely regrets" his country's veto against the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area of free movement.

Van der Bellen pointed out that Austria is in a very difficult situation due to the flow of refugees and migrants.

"Unfortunately, however, I have to admit that I do not see the connection between this problem and the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen. I do not see how this blockade of Romania's entry changes in any way the situation in Austria," he was quoted as saying this morning by Austrian media.

He admitted that his country's position was not understood by many in Europe.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Austria, president, Romania, Bulgaria, Schengen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria