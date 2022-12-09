The President of Austria regrets that his country blocked Bulgaria and Romania for Schengen
Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen said today during a visit to Slovenia that he "extremely regrets" his country's veto against the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area of free movement.
Van der Bellen pointed out that Austria is in a very difficult situation due to the flow of refugees and migrants.
"Unfortunately, however, I have to admit that I do not see the connection between this problem and the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen. I do not see how this blockade of Romania's entry changes in any way the situation in Austria," he was quoted as saying this morning by Austrian media.
He admitted that his country's position was not understood by many in Europe.
/BNT
