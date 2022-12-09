Bulgaria: 2,500 Euros per person to Transport Migrants from the Turkish to the Serbian Border
A migrant trafficking ring was broken by Bulgaria’s GDBOP and the prosecutor's office.
Charges have been brought against 7 people, who are said to have participated in an organized criminal group that helped illegal migrants illegally cross the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, and subsequently assisted in their residence in Bulgaria and their transportation to the border with Serbia, from where to take to Western Europe.
According to the data of the prosecutor's office and the GDBOP, the leader of the criminal group is among those arrested.
Six of the accused are in custody for 72 hours, the seventh is also in custody, but as a measure for another drug-related pre-trial. Tomorrow, the prosecutor's office will request their permanent arrest, said Hristo Krastev, deputy administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.
For the trafficking of illegal migrants from the Turkish border to the border with Serbia, the traffickers collected 2,500 euros per person, 1,500 of which remained with the head of the criminal group.
All of the defendants were involved in recruiting people to help migrants cross the border illegally, to transport them across the country or to provide them with conditions for short-term residence in our country.
Five of the arrested have a criminal record - from driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and without a license, theft, robbery to possession and distribution of drugs. In 2019, one of the defendants was convicted by the Specialized Criminal Court of involvement in another criminal drug ring.
All the accused are Bulgarian citizens.
The GDBOP has been working on the trafficking channel since the beginning of 2022. Currently, the indictment states that the group has been carrying out the criminal activity since April 2022, but if additional evidence is collected, this period may be extended.
Work on the case continues.
