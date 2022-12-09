Japan, Italy and Great Britain are making a Jet Fighter of a New Generation

Japan, Great Britain and Italy will jointly develop a new generation combat aircraft by 2035. This was announced by the three countries, the world agencies reported.

The project will be called the "Global Air Cooperation Program". It will be based on the development activities of the three countries in the field of military technology. This will be Japan's first collaboration with European partners to develop a new combat aircraft.

Details of the project have not been finalized, but production will begin in 2030 or 2031, and the prototype will be ready by 2035. The ambition of the three countries is for the new machine to exceed the capabilities of the US F-35 and Europe's “Eurofighter” models.

"We are determined to defend a free, open and rules-based international order, which is more important than ever in a period in which these principles are challenged and in which threats and aggressions are on the rise," is said in a joint statement by the three countries.

"Given that it is vital to protect our democracy, our economy and our security, and to protect regional stability, we need solid defense and security partners backed by credible deterrence powers," they added.

The new aircraft, which will have stealth technology and be multi-functional and with state-of-the-art digital capabilities, will replace Japan's 94 F-2s, Britain's 144 Eurofighters and Italy's 94 Eurofighters.

Project design and cost to be discussed.

The British company BAE Systems PLC, the Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Italian company Leonardo will participate in the project. European rocket manufacturer MBDA will also join the project, while Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce PLC, ICH and Avio Aero will work on the engine.

