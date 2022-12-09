COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 186 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 186, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,637 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.11 percent.

2 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 348 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 37 are in intensive care units. There are 49 new hospital admissions.

329 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,246,177 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,353 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 567 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,599,147 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,056 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,288,586 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA