Cloudy but Warm Weather in Bulgaria today

There will be considerable clouds today, mostly high over the eastern half of the country. Before midday there will be fog in many places in the lowlands. It will be almost rainless. A weak to moderate south-southwest wind will blow, in the Danube plain - weak from the east.

The minimum temperatures will be between 4°C and 9C°, in Sofia 3°-4°C. Relatively warm weather with maximum temperatures between 11°C and 19°C, in the western half of the Danube plain a little lower, in Sofia around 13°C.

There will be scattered high clouds in the mountains. It will be significant over the massifs of Western Bulgaria, but there will be almost no precipitation. A moderate and strong west-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.

Over the Black Sea, sunny weather will prevail with scattered high clouds. There will be reduced visibility in places before noon. It will blow to a moderate south-southwest wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 13°C and 16°C, the sea water temperature is 10°-12°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy. The maximum temperatures will be between 13 and 16 degrees, for Sofia on the 14th.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES