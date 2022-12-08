A Robotic Assistant cleans Sofia Airport

The first robotic cleaning assistant, called SOFie, started working at Sofia Airport. The robot comes from the line of the company responsible for cleaning the airport from March 2022.

The mechanical creature, equipped with the most modern technological and operational capabilities, can now be seen in the areas of Terminal 2, where it carefully carries out its activity among passengers and their luggage, Sofia Airport reports.

The robot combines the latest trends in electronics and robotics, equipped with numerous sensors that allow it to perform its cleaning duties.

The SOFie has a capacity for a 5-hour shift on a single battery charge or cleans an area of 1,450 m2 in an hour. Its performance is distinguished by high suction power and low water consumption, which was achieved by implementing new technological solutions.

"In addition to our desire to be recognized as an ambassador for innovation, we are also looking to respond to the challenges of recruiting as a result of the pandemic. Of course, a cleaning robot cannot completely replace good staff, but it can help compensate for labor shortages and raise airport hygiene standards," said Benny Wunderlich, managing director of the airport cleaning company.

"SOFie is here and fully technologically equipped. She is already a full partner of the cleaning company at Sofia Airport and her help is indispensable in the daily activity of maintaining airport hygiene. We listened to our passengers' long-standing feedback about cleanliness and thanks to SOFie we will have a more pleasant airport environment. She is not only an effective assistant, but also a magnet for passengers who are already taking pictures with her," said Jesus Caballero - CEO of Sofia Airport.

Traveling from Sofia Airport? Look around for SOFie and you're sure to see it in its natural operating environment – Terminal 2.

/BNT