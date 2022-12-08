Bulgarian Students celebrate December 8

Today is the Day of the Students and the patron holiday of the oldest higher education institution in Bulgaria - Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

Today, students celebrate December 8 for the 119th time. For the first time in our country, the Day of the Students was celebrated in 1903 as a celebration of the then only university in the Principality of Bulgaria - the Higher School in Sofia.

December 8 - the day of the Saints of the Septuagint, which in recent times is celebrated on November 25, by decision of the Academic Council of the university, was determined to be celebrated as a holiday of the patron saint of Sofia University - St. Kliment Ohridski.

The celebration of this day was canceled after 1944 and was restored in 1962 as a nationwide student holiday.

Their number at the moment, according to the data from the latest edition of the Rating System of Higher Schools, is over 200 thousand. Most of them - over 28 thousand, study economics.

Students' plans for the holiday include good company and more likely a club or a villa. Latecomers with resort reservations will rely on local establishments. The limit for money is from "as much as our parents can give us" to "as much as I determine".

Here's what some of them had to say about their plans:

"Most likely at home, we will not celebrate this year in Sofia."

"We didn't manage to make a program in time."

"Every day is December 8, every night we're partying and we're somewhere."

"Enjoy the holiday, responsible spending if you will. Responsible so we can go home sober."

"To have a good time with the group."

To ensure safety during the student holiday, there will be an increased police presence on the roads.

/BNR