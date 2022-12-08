COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 204 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 204, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,519 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.79 percent.

1 patient with a confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 352 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care units. There are 35 new hospital admissions.

134 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,245,848 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,498 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 378 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,598,580 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,054 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,288,400 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

