Cloudy and Foggy in Bulgaria today, Temperatures up to 15 Degrees
On Thursday, cloudy weather will prevail, in the plains - foggy weather. Mainly in the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland and in the Danube plain, the fog will be permanent and in some places it will be thick.
A yellow code has been announced for 7 areas in Northern Bulgaria, along the Danube. There will be temporary cloud breaks over the mountainous regions. Mainly in Eastern Bulgaria, a weak south-westerly wind will blow. The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia - around 2°C. The maximum will be between 10°C and 15°C, in places with permanent fog they will be lower, in Sofia - around 11°C, specified the NIMH.
It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains, foggy before noon and light snow will fall in some places. After noon there will be temporary breaks in the clouds. A moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.
Cloudiness will be broken along the Black Sea. A light wind will blow from the south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will be 10°-13°C, close to sea water temperature. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 points.
On Friday, there will be scattered clouds, daytime temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees, only in Northwestern Bulgaria they will be around 6-7 degrees.
/BGNES
