Bulgaria: About 10 people have been Detained in a Police Operation against Trafficking

Crime | December 8, 2022, Thursday // 09:00
About 10 people have been detained in a large-scale operation of the GDBOP against trafficking, BNR has reported.

The operation started at around 7 a.m. this morning and is taking place across the country and will continue throughout the day.

According to BNR, its goal is the detention of a "serious organized criminal group".

Dozens of addresses are searched. Large amounts of cash and multiple SIM cards were found. Procedural-investigative actions are underway.

For now, the Ministry of the Interior and the Prosecutor's Office are not giving any more information.

/BNR

