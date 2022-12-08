Bulgaria: About 10 people have been Detained in a Police Operation against Trafficking
About 10 people have been detained in a large-scale operation of the GDBOP against trafficking, BNR has reported.
The operation started at around 7 a.m. this morning and is taking place across the country and will continue throughout the day.
According to BNR, its goal is the detention of a "serious organized criminal group".
Dozens of addresses are searched. Large amounts of cash and multiple SIM cards were found. Procedural-investigative actions are underway.
For now, the Ministry of the Interior and the Prosecutor's Office are not giving any more information.
/BNR
