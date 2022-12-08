Bulgaria: About 10 people have been Detained in a Police Operation against Trafficking

About 10 people have been detained in a large-scale operation of the GDBOP against trafficking, BNR has reported.

The operation started at around 7 a.m. this morning and is taking place across the country and will continue throughout the day.

According to BNR, its goal is the detention of a "serious organized criminal group".

Dozens of addresses are searched. Large amounts of cash and multiple SIM cards were found. Procedural-investigative actions are underway.

For now, the Ministry of the Interior and the Prosecutor's Office are not giving any more information.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR