The Bulgarian Tsar Simeon met with the Russian Metropolitan and the Russian Ambassador

Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk met yesterday with Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, according to a message on the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The meeting in the "Vrana" palace was also attended by the Russian ambassador to our country Eleonora Mitrofanova, the deputy chairman of the department for external church relations of the Russian Church (OVCS) Archpriest Igor Yakimchuk, the head of the Russian court in Sofia Archimandrite Vassian and the assistant chairman of the OVCS Alexander Ershov.

On behalf of the Russian Patriarch Kirill, Metropolitan Antony thanked Simeon of Saxe-Coburg for his efforts to strengthen relations between the Bulgarian and Russian Orthodox Churches and noted "his contribution to preserving the unity of the BOC and strengthening its position in Bulgarian society", it is also said in the message.

Metropolitan Anthony, who performs the function of "foreign minister" of the Russian Orthodox Church, yesterday celebrated the St. Nicholas Day liturgy in the Russian Church "St. Nicholas the Wonderworker" in Sofia together with Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech.

The event caused the displeasure of citizens, who organized a protest in front of the church, and Metropolitan Anthony and Eleonora Mitrofanova, who was also present, had to be taken out through the back entrance.

/BNT