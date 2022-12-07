The Growth of the Bulgarian Economy between July and September was 3.3%
In the third quarter of 2022, the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.3% compared to the same period of the previous year and by 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022, according to seasonally adjusted data of the National Statistics Institute, announced today.
The express estimate of statisticians, announced on November 15 (45 days after the end of the period) was for 3.2% annual growth, and 0.6% - quarterly. Growth is slowing compared to the first and second quarters, when annual increases of 4 percent each were reported.
Between July and September, gross value added (GVA) increased by 3.1% on an annual basis and by 0.6% on a quarterly basis (data are preliminary and seasonally adjusted). The most significant is the growth in industry - by 17.7%, while an annual decline of 13.4% was reported in construction. In other activities, the changes are less than 1 percent.
The value of works in the third quarter GDP is BGN 44.959 billion at current prices or BGN 6601 per person.
One employee accounts for BGN 12,152 of the current volume of gross domestic product, with each employee creating an average of BGN 30.9 GDP per hour worked.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria begins preparations for the minting of Euro Coins
- » Minister of Economy: Bulgaria will get away with the Recession, there will be a sharp Drop in Inflation
- » The Bulgarian National Bank has doubled the Main Interest Rate
- » CFD Trading in 2023: What do you Need to Know?
- » Standard & Poor's confirmed Bulgaria's credit rating
- » Fitch Ratings confirmed Bulgaria's 'BBB' rating with a Positive Outlook