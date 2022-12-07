Day 287 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The US does not encourage Kyiv to Strike Russia directly

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

The US gives another 0 million to Kyiv, but does not encourage Ukraine to strike outside its borders

US lawmakers approved 0 million in security aid for Ukraine next year. At the same time, after the drone attacks on Russian bases and airports, Washington said it did not encourage Ukraine to carry out strikes beyond its borders.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is not encouraging Kyiv to attack outside the country's borders, but is making sure that the country has the equipment it needs to defend itself. The position was also expressed by the spokesman of the State Department, Ned Price.

"We have not provided the Ukrainians with weapons to be used in Russia. We are providing them with what they need to defend their sovereign territory, to oppose the Russian aggressor who has violated their borders," Price emphasized.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has commented that the United States is not preventing Ukraine from developing its own long-range strike capabilities.

A drone caused a major fire at an airport in Russia's Kursk border region, a day after similar strikes on air bases near Saratov and Ryazan.

For its part, Russia caused permanent damage to energy infrastructure in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions of central and southern Ukraine in yesterday's missile strikes.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Russia had already used up many of its missiles.

Fighting continues in the disputed Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed his determination to recapture the two regional centers that were seized by separatists 8 years ago.

The United Nations expressed alarm over Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

"Attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including power and thermal plants, are leaving millions of people without access to heating, electricity and water, adding another dangerous dimension to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war," the organization said.

Kuleba: There are two conditions for starting negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba listed two conditions to start a process of "comprehensive peace dialogue" with Russia.

"To end the war in Ukraine, two things must be done: the position in the Kremlin must change... Second, Russia must withdraw its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine. These are the starting points of a comprehensive peace dialogue, but in the meantime, there are many issues that need to be addressed," said Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the Indian television station NDTV.

Kuleba pointed out that food security, nuclear security, prisoner exchange and environmental protection during war are among the issues that need to be addressed, saying that the G20 countries can play a key role in solving these questions.

He also reiterated President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10 conditions, which he laid out in a video address at the G20 summit in Indonesia in mid-November as a formula for peace, the final step of which is "signing a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow".

WSJ: US covertly modified HIMARS delivered to Ukraine to not hit Russia

The US has secretly modified the HIMARS mobile artillery missile systems it supplies to Ukraine so that they cannot be used to launch missiles into Russian territory. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources in the US administration.

According to the Biden administration, such a precaution is necessary to reduce the risk of an escalation of the conflict with Russia.

Modified HIMARS cannot be used to launch ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers. The US has not supplied Ukraine with such missiles, but has limited the possibility of using them with HIMARS in case Kyiv receives ATACMS from other countries, the WSJ reports.

The Pentagon did not provide detailed information on what changes were made to the systems handed over to Ukraine. The US military is only confirming that this applies to both software and mechanical parts.

The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a number of special services and military experts have repeatedly indicated that the HIMARS missile systems have a significant impact on the course of hostilities.

