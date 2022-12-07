Bulgaria's PM: Let's not turn Schengen into a Bargaining Chip

“The art of diplomacy finds its strongest expression in the ability, with one line uttered at the right moment, to reverse a position and remain silent when everyone else is shouting. Let's not turn Schengen into a bargaining chip for short and dubious media political glory. The accession of Bulgaria to the Schengen area will happen as a result of work, including and legislative work.”

This was said by acting Prime Minister Gulab Donev before the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

“The bills related to the reforms under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, prepared by the caretaker government, are awaiting their turn for discussion in the plenary hall”, Donev said.

He is adamant that his hearing on the subject of Schengen is a PR stunt, which since Sunday night has been used as a straw for the drowning man.

“The focus of the work of the Council of Ministers today will also be the hearings of the ministers from the caretaker government and your proposals for solutions for the benefit of the people of Bulgaria”, emphasized the caretaker prime minister and added that today a Draft Amendment and Supplement to the Law on Anti-Money Laundering Measures will be considered.

“The Ministry of Finance is also working hard on the draft law to amend and supplement the Bulgarian National Bank, as well as on the changes to the Insurance Code. This is the package of legislative measures related to the preparation of Bulgaria for its admission to the Eurozone”, he added.

Donev recalled that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday with the EC and the chairman of the Eurogroup on the production of euro coins in Bulgaria. "In a word, we are doing our job, let the people's representatives do theirs too," said the caretaker prime minister.

