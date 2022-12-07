The vice president of Argentina was sentenced to 6 years in Prison for Corruption
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned for life from public office after being found guilty of charges in a public procurement fraud scheme.
According to the indictment, during her tenure, $1 billion was embezzled through projects of a developer close to the Kirchner family, the Associated Press reported.
Her supporters blocked downtown Buenos Aires and surrounded the federal court.
This is the first case in which an Argentine statesman has been convicted while still in office.
Experts explain that the appeals process can take years.
Meanwhile, Kirchner will retain her immunity from arrest as long as she can continue to win elections.
In her speech after the sentencing, she described herself as a victim of a "judicial mafia".
