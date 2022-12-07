The vice president of Argentina was sentenced to 6 years in Prison for Corruption

World | December 7, 2022, Wednesday // 09:45
Bulgaria: The vice president of Argentina was sentenced to 6 years in Prison for Corruption @gauchonews.it

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned for life from public office after being found guilty of charges in a public procurement fraud scheme.

According to the indictment, during her tenure, $1 billion was embezzled through projects of a developer close to the Kirchner family, the Associated Press reported.

Her supporters blocked downtown Buenos Aires and surrounded the federal court.

This is the first case in which an Argentine statesman has been convicted while still in office.

Experts explain that the appeals process can take years.

Meanwhile, Kirchner will retain her immunity from arrest as long as she can continue to win elections.

In her speech after the sentencing, she described herself as a victim of a "judicial mafia".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: corruption, Argentina, Kirchner
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria