COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 208 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 208, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,756 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.54 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 352 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are 46 new hospital admissions.

207 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,245,714 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,429 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 371 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,598,202 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,053 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,288,196 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA