Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Fog in the Plains, daytime Temperatures up to 12 degrees @Pxhere

Today it will be cloudy, in the plains - foggy weather, there will be thunderstorms in some areas. In places, mainly in the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland and around the Danube, the fog will be permanent.

A yellow code has been announced for 8 areas in Northern Bulgaria due to persistent fog. There will be temporary cloud breaks over the mountainous regions. It will be almost quiet. The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, in Sofia - about 3°C, the maximum - between 7°C and 12°C, in Sofia - about 10°C.

It will be mostly cloudy in the mountains, foggy in the morning and light snow will fall in some places. After noon there will be temporary breaks in the clouds. A moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly cloudy, foggy in the morning, but there will be almost no precipitation. A light south-easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 10°-13°C, which is the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

On Thursday, there will be fog and thunderstorms over Northern Bulgaria, temperatures will rise and will be between 9 and 14 degrees, for Sofia 12.

