"We Continue the Change", BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria" will not support a GERB mandate
A day after the handing over of the first mandate, it is expected that the GERB-SDS nominee for Prime Minister, Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski, will begin talks with the political forces in search of support for the formation of a government.
For now, it is not clear with whom Gabrovski will talk. Yesterday he said he would seek dialogue with all political forces in an attempt to calm the tone. He will look for experts for ministers in the draft cabinet.
Today, GERB leader Boyko Borissov called for Gabrovski to be given time to hold calm talks in an attempt to form a cabinet. He dismissed claims that GERB was part of a "paper coalition" and said the party was ready for new talks if President Rumen Radev vetoed the Electoral Code.
"Yesterday, Ninova did not thank GERB for the support. Quite the opposite - she quickly forgot it. Now we will see what the president will say - whether he will veto it or not some parties. And even their pathetic attempts to tie us to the paper ballot and the Electoral Code, which we hardly care about, is also a big manipulation. We beat them with their machines, with their flash drives, with their software and all the control that there was the state. We supported BSP for the Electoral Code with the idea that later with these parties we can seek a consensus government," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov.
At the moment, there is no change in the positions of the political forces. From "We Continue the Change", BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria" state that they will not support the first mandate.
"I have not yet received an invitation from Mr. Gabrovski, I think the parliamentary group has not yet either. We have clearly stated that we will not support a cabinet in which GERB participates," said Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change".
"We want to once again confirm the position of BSP - we will not support a government with the first mandate of GERB with candidate for Prime Minister Prof. Gabrovski. If they invite us to a meeting, we will go to declare it in their eyes”, pointed out Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.
"This candidacy, which has been proposed - to Professor Gabrovski, is aimed at BSP. Since GERB would secure the support of DPS in any situation - they need one more partner. Professor Gabrovski's family tree is very red and maybe that's why he was chosen in order to gather support from BSP", the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Atanasov said on BNT.
/BNT
