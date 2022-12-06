Zelensky appeared on the front line in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sloviansk near the front line in the region of Donetsk region to congratulate the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VSU) on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - December 6. Ever since he became president, Zelensky has traditionally greeted the day with military personnel who serve on the front line and "hold the front".

The Ukrainian leader filmed a video message to those serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the background of the "Sloviansk" sign, behind which traffic of military equipment can be seen.

"Gentlemen, officers, sergeants, soldiers! Dear servicemen! Dear veterans! With all my heart, on behalf of Ukraine, I congratulate you on the great holiday, on this great day - the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Over the years, we have joined from different places, bowing to our fighters, reporting in different cities of the country. And we always begin to remember our fallen heroes. All those who gave their lives for Ukraine. Everyone whose memory I am asking to honor with a minute of silence - find this minute today, it is very important," says Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president also added: "Today is the day of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the time of the VSU, the year of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the time when everyone sees what the Ukrainian defenders mean. Someone called themselves ‘the second army in the world’, everyone sees who the number one army is, everyone they see your strength, your stamina, your skills."

Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine will celebrate the day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a peaceful sky in the center of Kyiv. The president once again expressed confidence that Ukraine will regain Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea.

Sloviansk is located on the territory of the self-proclaimed and Russian-annexed Donetsk People's Republic. On September 30, Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the separatists from the so-called DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions signed agreements on the annexation of the territories of Ukraine annexed as a result of an unrecognized international referendum. On October 4, Putin signed a law on the ratification of the treaties on the acceptance of the regions into the Russian Federation, but shortly afterwards the Russian army was forced to withdraw from Kherson. To date, Sloviansk itself is under the control of Kyiv.

/OFFNews