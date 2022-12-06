Rutte: Next year, Bulgaria can take Steps Forward on its way to Schengen

World » EU | December 6, 2022, Tuesday // 14:04
Bulgaria: Rutte: Next year, Bulgaria can take Steps Forward on its way to Schengen Mark Rutte

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte is optimistic that next year Bulgaria can take steps forward on its way to Schengen. Rutte participated in Tirana in the European Union - Western Balkans summit, together with the leaders of the member states, including Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Rutte comments on the Netherlands' position on our Schengen membership:

"At this stage, it's not 'no' for Bulgaria, it's 'not yet'. More time will be needed for two reasons: a new assessment of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, and the Schengen Verification Mechanism. I spoke with President Rumen Radev and I'm optimistic that next year we can take steps forward".

/BNR

