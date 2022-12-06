Bulgaria: Protest blocked the Russian Ambassador and the Russian Metropolitan in Sofia

Politics | December 6, 2022, Tuesday // 10:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Protest blocked the Russian Ambassador and the Russian Metropolitan in Sofia @BGNES

A protest against the visit of the foreign minister of the Moscow Patriarchate blocked the Russian Church in central Sofia this morning. He is currently serving mass there, and the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, is a guest. There is an increased police presence in front of the temple entrance.

Protesters surrounded the church with Ukrainian flags to protest Russia's war in Ukraine, which the Russian church supports.

Rumen Petkov - former deputy and former interior minister, now leader of the ABV party, founded by President Georgi Parvanov - was also seen in the church today.

Demonstrators chanted "Murderers" and "This is not Moscow". Among them is Ivan Kalchev-Gligi - an activist who participated for several months in the defense of Ukraine as a volunteer.

Russian Metropolitan Antony is known as the right-hand man of the Kremlin-friendly Moscow Patriarch Kirill and serves as the foreign minister of the Russian Orthodox Church. He will deliver the holiday prayer in conjunction with Lovech Metropolitan Gavriil from the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, reported the pro-Russian Orthodox video channel Hram.

/OFFNews, BGNES

Tags: protest, church, sofia, Russian
