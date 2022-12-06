Bulgaria: Book Fair in Sofia

The 49th Sofia International Book Fair opens today at the National Palace of Culture (NDK). This will be its largest opening since the pandemic. Parallel to the book fair, the Sofia Literary Festival will be held for the tenth time in a row.

Over 150 publishing houses and stands on 4 floors of the NDK will be on the book fair until Sunday incl. Every day, visitors will be able to meet writers, and the number of foreign authors who will come to Sofia especially for the forum is 18. This is a record, said Desislava Alexieva - chairman of the Board of Directors of the "Bulgarian Book" Association:

"There will be a record number of publishing houses, books. A very rich cultural program on all days of the exhibition until December 11. The Sofia International Literary Festival and the Sofia International Literary Festival for Children and Youth are also held during this period. The motto of both festivals and the fair is ‘Reading with understanding’ and not by chance in the year when we see the consequences of misinformation and how difficult it is for people to navigate the flow of information, of contradictory information".

The opening today will be attended by Vice President Iliana Yotova, Deputy Mayor of Sofia Miroslav Borshosh, as well as writers Georgi Gospodinov, Zdravka Evtimova, Zahari Karabashliev, Stefan Tsanev, Vladimir Zarev, Alek Popov.

Publishers will once again put forward their demand that the 9 percent VAT rate for books and textbooks be kept permanent. The temporary measure, introduced due to the economic effects of the Covid pandemic, expires at the end of this year.

/BNR