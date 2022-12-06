Indonesia has banned Sex outside of Marriage

Indonesia's parliament today adopted legal amendments banning extramarital sex and introducing other important changes to the country's criminal code, reported AFP.

According to the new texts, punishments are also imposed for insulting the country's president, reports Reuters.

Deputy speaker of the parliament Sufmi Dasco Ahmad declared the new texts adopted, which won a majority of the votes of the deputies in the plenary session of the parliament, but critics say they undermine civil liberties in the predominantly Muslim country.

Supporters of the legislative changes in parliament welcomed their passage as it took decades to agree on them.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ