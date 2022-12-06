COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 295 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 295, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,195 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.6 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 354 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 36 are in intensive care units. There are 62 new hospital admissions.

338 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,245,507 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,428 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 302 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,597,832 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,053 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,287,988 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

