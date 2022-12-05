Bulgaria: When and How many are the Non-Working Days in 2023?

The end of 2022 is coming, and with that we inevitably start looking at the next year's calendar for the days we will work and rest.

2023 is not a leap year and has 365 days. Of these, 248 are working days, 16 are public holidays and 101 are weekends. Public holidays are actually 11 days, but 5 of them fall on a Saturday or Sunday, which means that by law the first day of the working week after them is a holiday.

In 2023 working days will be 248 or 1984 working hours at the standard 40 hours per working week. The busiest month is August with 23 working days, and the freest are April and December with 18 each.

Full list of holidays in Bulgaria for 2023:

● New Year on January 1 (Sunday, we rest on January 2)

● Bulgaria's Liberation Day on March 3 (Friday)

● Easter between April 14 to 17 (Friday to Monday)

● Labor Day on May 1 (Monday)

● Bulgarian Army Day (St. George’s Day) on May 6 (Saturday, we rest on May 8)

● Day of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and of Slavic literature on May 24 (Wednesday)

● The Unification of Bulgaria on September 6 (Wednesday)

● Bulgaria's Independence Day on September 22 (Friday)

● Christmas between December 24 and 27 (Sunday to Wednesday, because December 24 falls on a Sunday)

Source: https://bgpochivnidni.eu

