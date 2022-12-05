UK Economy to Shrink in 2023

World | December 5, 2022, Monday // 10:17
Bulgaria: UK Economy to Shrink in 2023 @Pixabay

Britain's economy will shrink by 0.4% next year as inflation remains high and companies hold back on investment, which will have bleak implications for long-term growth, predicted the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI).

"The UK is in stagflation - with rising inflation, negative growth, falling productivity and business investment. Firms see potential growth opportunities, but ... headwinds are causing them to hold back on investment in 2023," CBI director-general Tony Danker said. .

The forecast marked a sharp drop from the last one in June, when it predicted growth of 1.0% in 2023.

Britain has been hit hard by a sharp rise in natural gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as an incomplete labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and persistently weak investment and productivity.

According to the CBI, unemployment will rise and peak from 3.6% currently to 5.0% in late 2023 and early 2024.

British inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, which has sharply squeezed consumption, and the organization predicts it will fall slowly, reaching an average of 6.7% next year and 2.9% in 2024.

The GDP forecast is not as bleak as that of the UK government's Office for Budget Responsibility, which last month predicted a 1.4% decline in 2023.

But the CBI's forecast is in line with that of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which expects Britain to be the worst-performing economy in Europe next year. The CBI predicts that business investment at the end of 2024 will be 9% below the pre-pandemic level and output per worker 2% below.

To avoid this, the CBI called on the government to make Britain's post-Brexit work visa system more flexible and provide greater tax incentives for investment.

"If no action is taken, we will see a decade of lost growth. GDP is a simple multiplier of two factors: people and their productivity. But we don't have the people we need, nor the productivity," Danker said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: economy, Britain, UK, CBI
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria