Bulgaria: Who is the Nomination of GERB for Prime Minister?
Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski is the nomination of GERB-SDS for prime minister. He accepted the first exploratory mandate from President Rumen Radev of "Dondukov" 2 street.
Prof. Gabrovski is the head of the neurosurgery clinic in "Pirogov".
“I expect that within 7 days you will propose a composition of the Council of Ministers that will meet the high public expectations for stability, expertise and responsibility”, the president said.
The GERB-SDS candidate for prime minister has one week to form a government. Yesterday, the party stated that they have two options for prime minister - Boyko Borissov or a neutral candidate who is acceptable to the other parties. If GERB does not gather support for a cabinet - the second mandate will be handed to "We Continue the Change."
Rumen Radev held talks on forming a regular cabinet with all parliamentary represented formations and expressed hope that within the framework of the constitutional procedure, it would not come to handing over a third mandate.
/BNT
