Germany will buy 35 Fighter Jets from the US for $10.5 billion
Germany has earmarked $10.5 billion for the purchase of 35 American F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, Bloomberg reported, citing a government document it has.
It is reported that the funds will be taken from a special fund of 100 billion euros, created to better secure the German armed forces. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026 to 2029.
According to the document, deliveries of air-to-surface missiles and modernization of ground infrastructure for Berlin are also envisaged.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Zelensky appeared on the front line in Donbas
- » Austria officially said "No" to Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen
- » Rutte: Next year, Bulgaria can take Steps Forward on its way to Schengen
- » Day 286 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Third Russian base hit within 24 hours, this time in Kursk
- » Russia has deployed Missile Systems on one of the Kuril Islands
- » European countries increase Trade with Russia, despite the War and Sanctions