COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 41 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 41, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
During the day, 773 tests were performed, of which 5.3 percent were positive. There are 4,474 active cases, and 7 people have been reported as cured.
One patient died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,050.
356 people were hospitalized. There are 40 in intensive care.
There are 5 newly admitted to hospitals.
No vaccine admissions were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 4,597,530 doses have been administered to date.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 295 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 58 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 185 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgarian Health Inspector: The Peak of the Flu Epidemic is expected at the end of January and the first week of February
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 153 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 221 New Cases in the Last 24 hours