COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 41 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 41, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 773 tests were performed, of which 5.3 percent were positive. There are 4,474 active cases, and 7 people have been reported as cured.

One patient died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,050.

356 people were hospitalized. There are 40 in intensive care.

There are 5 newly admitted to hospitals.

No vaccine admissions were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 4,597,530 doses have been administered to date.

/BTA