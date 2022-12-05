The Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Cloudy, it will Rain in the Western regions

Today will remain mostly cloudy and foggy. Mainly in the eastern regions there will be light rainfall, and in some places in the rest of Bulgaria it will rain.

The minimum temperatures will be between 1°C and 6°C, in Sofia around 4°C. Light winds will continue to blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia 6°-7°C.

On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy, foggy in Northern Bulgaria, daytime temperatures will be between 8 and 11 degrees, 6-7 degrees in the northern regions, where the fog will be more permanent.

/BGNES