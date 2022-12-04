COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 58 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Fifty-eight new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. One confirmed infected person has died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are similar to those of a week ago. At the time, 50 new infections were reported and there were no deaths.

The 58 new cases were identified from 993 tests (5.84 percent were positive). Over 65 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,287,652. They were established by 10,827,883 tests (11.89 percent were positive).

The deceased person was not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 38,049.

Active cases are 4,441, down from 5,404 a week ago.

354 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 40 of them in intensive care units. These indicators are lower than a week ago, when 460 people were in hospitals, 56 of them in intensive care units.

There were 9 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. Six of them (two-thirds) were not vaccinated.

Four people with a positive test for coronavirus have been reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,245,162.

In the last 24 hours, eight doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the start of the campaign in our country is 4,597,530.

2,074,301 people have completed the vaccination course. 934,423 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 61,854 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/BTA