Ex-PM Borissov: There are 2 Options for a Government in Bulgaria – Me as PM or another but with Common Priorities

“There are two options for a government: either with me as prime minister, or with someone else, but with the signing of an agreement.”

“If we want to get out of the crisis, I should be the prime minister.”

This was said by the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, who was in Vratsa for the opening of a three-day seminar for the youth organization of GERB.

“Thank you to the leaders of the CSU and CDU. We spent two days in Athens at the EPP seminar with them. There was a leadership format yesterday in Athens, which was attended by the President of the EC, of the EP, Manfred Weber, the Prime Ministers of Greece, Croatia, Slovakia, the Chancellor of Austria. And everyone asks why only two years ago Bulgaria got the Berlin Process for the Western Balkans to be led from Sofia as a sign of how strong European and predictable Bulgaria is. Then Bulgaria's performance was so good that we were accepted into the whitest organization of Europe - the European Banking Union, and before Croatia, they took us into the Eurozone. On that day, protests began, because someone did not like Bulgaria, which is used to being weak and disorganized, to be the leader - this is unacceptable for someone. Yes, now our place is taken by Croats, Romanians, Greeks. I say this with sadness, because looking at the colleagues, and knowing that we were before them, we would have been in the Eurozone and Schengen. Because the protection of the Schengen border cannot be challenged. Two years ago there was zero migration, the border guards were led by the best professionals. The leaders of Europe used to come to see how Bulgaria fared. When I read yesterday's statements on the topic of what Prime Minister Rutte said - do you think that the British Prime Minister will come by chance from the other side of Europe to see how we are guarding the border with Turkey. He came to see with his own eyes, because it is one thing to speak, another to see. Orban came and copied the same to them. The Austrian chancellor was then the interior minister. And Kurz, then chancellor, said that Bulgaria had the best guards of the Schengen border.

Two years of timelessness and experiments, political appointments in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and purges lead to this result”, Borissov commented.

"We do not agree to apply countermeasures against the Netherlands. We must, in the fastest way, in order not to drag Romania along, to form a government. In 20-30 days, we must guarantee security along the border, and let the three countries enter together. This is what I expressed and at the summit yesterday.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands is telling the absolute truth - our border is currently a broken down yard. There are over 75 thousand migrants in Austria. The chancellor says: ‘Where did they come from?’, and when they go to the centers, they say where they came from, there is no secret.

When they made the illegal arrests - leave us alone, did you notice that a Dutchman and a German woman came to check how it happened. Everything else was looked at, but to arrest the PR of a party because she was better and annoyed you, and for hours in front of her child, - in the Netherlands it would cost the head of the whole government.

This is not a country where there is rule of law.

The way out is to form a government immediately, for a short period of time. It is clear that all the leaders are inflamed, except for us - when I see how Bulgaria looks in the eyes of others, it makes me sad. We were leading, and now we are sharply behind, and we will make declarations against the Netherlands. What declarations - the Netherlands are one of the largest donors to the union, they want order, to protect their external border.

Push to make a budget - let's make a government, maybe with the first, the second, and the third term. Nobody will protect Bulgaria if there is no regular cabinet, with regular ministers.

I looked at my colleagues from Greece with such envy - in just two years, 6% growth of the economy, but they did not drive away the tourists like we did. This year, Mitsotakis boasted €90 billion in tourism revenue. Our GDP is close to 50 billion”, added Borissov. “On every pebble there is a hotel. And the colleague says: there is no longer a square meter for investment on the islands - there are thousands of people who want to, but there is nowhere. There are probably no ‘greens’ there”, commented the former prime minister.

“There is retreat in every sphere now, and only spells from Parliament. Three weeks of the Electoral Code, if it were possible to vote on paper - that's not the problem, it should have been debated there. In Greece, for example, the first party receives a ‘bonus’ of 50 deputies, so that the parliament is not so fragmented. This gives you reason to immediately go and propose a government. The threshold for entering parliament had to be debated. Greater representation in parliament leads to greater instability.

We can only form a minority government, or if we find a majority, it must be for a very short time.

Two years can't give bread to a hungry dog - the state is moaning, only we haven't come up with a plan. And these are called ‘professionals’, smart and beautiful. I'm not insulting, I'm speaking with facts.

GERB has two options - we have a prime minister - there is no one better than me, no matter how immodest it sounds. Such a minority government is hardly the best that can happen for stability and understanding at the moment. Our political elite has not yet matured. And Messi is 31 years old, but when he came on, he scored the first goal. Bulgaria has a Messi in this regard, and that's me”, commented the leader of GERB.

“And they explain to us how to make someone learn in the biggest crisis.

The second option before us is to propose a prime minister to go through anyway, have a conversation, and explain to colleagues in parliament the catastrophe we have hit, but if we continue to roll, will bring irreparable consequences . The others will go to Schengen, we will be cut off and we will remain as a buffer for refugees. This was the first idea years ago - to have the refugee centers along the border, but thanks to my friends in the European Commission, it was decided to move the centers outside the borders of the EU. Otherwise, there would be at least half a million refugees in Strandzha mountain.

The option, if they are not stubborn, is to sign a moral document that if someone is swept away, everyone will point the finger at him; but here - they want a budget - we write it down and do it. President Radev is understanding. What prevents this from being done? Even Asen Vassilev said that he wants to discuss it in a calm tone, but let them put a signature in advance on what we will talk about - we have the laws on the PVU, immediate reinforcement of personnel at the external border. We will not support such a declaration against the Netherlands because there are many investors there. And based on that, regardless of which mandate it is, for me the only important thing is to form a government in a short time, to be able to calm the markets, to adopt legislation, and if there is a responsible political class - to come to an agreement.

We are a huge coalition in the center right and without stubbornness a government can be formed. Let them be Ministers, for the Parliament will control them, and if any one presumes to do otherwise, the Parliament will depose him; and this will give quick solution to all questions. This is how I imagine it - for more than a month with RB we made a government like this, the same was the case with PF.

We have two options: capable, knowledgeable, and guaranteed to get you out of the crisis - that's me. And another prime minister, who would give them the opportunity not to bind themselves to us, to sign this document, let the winter pass and solve the people's issues”, the GERB leader also pointed out.

“An anti-corruption government with the faces of Kiril and Asen is incompatible, they violated the basic principles of the rule of law”, added the former prime minister.

“Why didn't Bulgargaz reserve capacity for liquefied gas, and why did a private company reserve capacity until April? Petkov knew about it. A private person on behalf of Bulgaria has reserved it, selling it to us more expensively by 30%. And Petkov wants to call himself ‘anti-corruption’. We may continue for years, but Bulgaria will continue to sink, in the eyes of others we look bad, we have no ambition and faith to move forward as a country”, Borissov also said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES