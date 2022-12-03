European Commission: Soon we will be able to Talk on the Phone and use the Internet during a Flight
It will soon be possible to make phone calls and use the Internet while flying within the European Union. This is clear from a Facebook post of the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria.
The Commission has adapted the mobile communications legislation and selected certain 5G frequencies that will be able to be used in flight. For this purpose, special network equipment called "picocell" will be installed in the planes, which will connect them to the ground network via a satellite connection.
/BNT
